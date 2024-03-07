Sweden officially becomes NATO’s 32nd member

Sweden has officially become the 32nd member of NATO, marking the end of its 200-year-long tradition of non-alignment.

The ratification process was finalized in Washington on Thursday, culminating a meticulous two-year-long endeavor.

Sweden's journey towards NATO membership began in May 2022, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier that year. The decision was further solidified by Finland's accession to NATO as its 31st member in the preceding year, illustrating a strategic alignment among Nordic countries towards bolstering regional security.

Johanna Geron/Pool via AP

"This is a historic day. Sweden will now take its rightful place at NATO's table, with an equal say in shaping NATO policies and decisions," stated NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He emphasized the significance of Sweden's accession, highlighting the protection afforded under Article 5, which ensures collective defense and mutual security among member states.

The ratification process saw meticulous scrutiny, with Sweden and Hungary, the final ratifying country, submitting the necessary documents after extensive deliberations.