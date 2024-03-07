Spanish Foreign Minister announces it will provide 20 million euros to UNRWA

Spain has announced plans to allocate an additional 20 million euros to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The announcement, made by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, comes as part of Spain's ongoing commitment to humanitarian aid in the region.

This substantial sum will supplement the 3.5 million euros that Spain had previously pledged in February, underscoring the country's dedication to alleviating the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

However, Spain's support for UNRWA comes amidst broader concerns raised by some donor countries regarding the agency's operations.

Israel has provided evidence and documents alleging that some UNRWA staff members directly participated in the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas, and others have ties to terrorist operatives. While these allegations have prompted several donor countries to suspend or review their funding to UNRWA, Spain has chosen to continue its support for the agency. Notably, Spain is not among the donor countries that have frozen funding to UNRWA.

The country's Foreign Minister emphasized the need for impartial humanitarian assistance and expressed confidence in UNRWA's ability to deliver aid effectively and transparently.