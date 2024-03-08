Britain: Pro-Palestinian extremist sprays, slashes painting of Balfour

A pro-Palestinian extremists spray-painted and slashed a painting of the early 20th-century British foreign minister Arthur Balfour — the author of a historic declaration recognizing the Jewish claim for the land of Israel — at Cambridge University on Friday.

A video posted on the X platform by the Palestine Action protest group showed a woman spraying red paint over the life-size portrait before cutting it repeatedly with a knife.

"Balfour’s declaration began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by promising the land away — which the British never had the right to do," Palestine Action said in a caption accompanying the clip.

Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for tougher policing of protests in light of an increase in antisemitic hate speech.

Balfour's 1917 declaration said Britain would "view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people" without prejudicing "the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities."

The landmark document saw the world's premier power publicly express support for a Jewish homeland, giving a boost to the burgeoning Zionist movement and shaping what was to become interim British "mandate" rule of Palestine from 1918 onward.