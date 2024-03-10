Protesters rally against Herzog at launch of Holocaust museum in Amsterdam

Pro-Palestinian activists on Sunday took to the streets of Amsterdam to protest the presence of Israel's president at the inauguration ceremony of a major Holocaust museum in the Dutch capital.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766806158856052747 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766797426122277148 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Isaac Herzog arrived at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands to participate in the ceremony, which takes place as Israel is battling the terrorists of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A local pro-Palestinian group, The Rights Forum, called it "a slap in the face of the Palestinians."

The museum said the invitation to Herzog was extended before the October 7 massacre — the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust —, that sparked the ongoing Gaza war.

AP Photo/Peter Dejong

The National Holocaust Museum is housed in a former teacher training college, a structure that was used as a covert escape route for hundreds of Jewish children during the occupation of the country by the Nazis.

Some three quarters of The Netherlands' Jewish population perished in Nazi death camps.

While Amsterdam is home to the popular biographic museum devoted to Anne Frank, commentators have said that awareness of the Holocaust has been somewhat selective.

“We have seen ourselves as a nation of tolerance and resistance,” Holocaust historian Johannes Houwink ten Cate told The Guardian. “We did not want to see ourselves as a nation involved in collaboration with the Nazis. We saw ourselves as the nation of Anne Frank. Thus, it hurts when we are forced to see ourselves as the nation of the tram driver transporting the Frank family to the station and from there to a transit camp, and to a death camp from there. Holocaust awareness came late.”