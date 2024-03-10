A pro-Palestinian rally in London turned contentious on Saturday when an Iranian activist, Niyak Ghorbani, was arrested by local police for displaying a sign proclaiming "Hamas is a terrorist organization."

The incident, captured in videos circulated on social media, sparked debates over freedom of expression and double standards in policing.

According to reports from local media and social media posts, Ghorbani was taken to the ground and handcuffed by five police officers during the rally. In an interview with the Daily Email, Ghorbani expressed frustration with what he perceived as double standards in policing, stating, "I think the police have it all wrong. There are double standards. There is one rule for the Palestinian demonstrators and another for me. It's hypocrisy."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766755688267542693 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ghorbani later took to social media, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that he was released without charge. This incident follows a similar confrontation Ghorbani experienced at a rally last month, where he was reportedly attacked by a pro-Palestinian crowd while holding an anti-Hamas sign. The United Kingdom officially designated Hamas as an Islamist terrorist group in 2021, adding complexity to the situation.