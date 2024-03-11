3 Palestinians arrested in Italy on terrorist plot suspicion

Italian police arrested three Palestinians suspected in plotting terrorist attacks, including a suicide attack, against civilian and military targets "on a foreign soil."

The suspects are believed to be a part of 'Rapid response group - Tulkarem Brigades' of al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, designated a terrorist organization by the European Union.

The operation was carried out in L'Aquila in central Italy at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office of L'Aquila - District Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate, in coordination with the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office.

According to reports, Israel has requested an extradition of at least one of them.

This is a developing story

