3 Palestinians arrested in Italy on terrorist plot suspicion

The suspects are said to be a part of al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades

FILE. Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main train station, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020.
FILE. Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main train station, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020.AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Italian police arrested three Palestinians suspected in plotting terrorist attacks, including a suicide attack, against civilian and military targets "on a foreign soil."

The suspects are believed to be a part of 'Rapid response group - Tulkarem Brigades' of al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, designated a terrorist organization by the European Union.

The operation was carried out in L'Aquila in central Italy at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office of L'Aquila - District Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate, in coordination with the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office.

According to reports, Israel has requested an extradition of at least one of them.

This is a developing story

