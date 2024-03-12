Terror threats against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe may be on the rise, with potential attackers galvanized by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

A new report published Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal revealed previously unreported investigations dating to December. Police in Austria and Bosnia arrested two separate groups of Syrian and Afghan nationals — some of them refugees and others posing as such. The suspects had Kalashnikov assault rifles and pistols and ammunition, and investigators found photographs of Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on some of their cell phones.

On Monday, it was reported that 3 Palestinians were arrested in Italy on suspicion of planning a terror attack against military and civilian sites. The three were said to be affiliated with the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, which is considered to be Fatah's military wing and is a designated as a terror group by Israel, the U.S. and EU.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, investigators are concerned that this could signal a new rise in terror threats across Europe originating from Iran and its proxies including Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as Islamic State Khorasan — the terror group's successor that established itself in Afghanistan.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency warned at the end of 2023 that the war in Gaza could drive an increase in terror plots targeting Jewish and Israeli sites in particular. German police have conducted counter-terror raids against local Hamas cells which have long-operated in the country. According to WSJ, German police have said Hamas, Hezbollah and their European affiliates have used the Gaza war for propaganda, recruitment and particularly fundraising. The groups have also been active online and helped organize the anti-Israel protests that have frequently taken place in European cities.