17 reported injured as car rams into revelers at Liverpool trophy parade

As soccer fans in celebrated Liverpool's victory in the Premier League with a trophy parade on Monday, a car hit more than a dozen pedestrians in the center of the city. At least 17 people were wounded. British police reported that a man was arrested at the scene of the incident.

A police spokesperson said that the car stopped at the site of the impact and a man was arrested. Emergency services arrived to provide assistance, with further updates expected.

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling – my thoughts are with all those injured or affected," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident. I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate."