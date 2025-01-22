Germany: 2 killed, several wounded in suspected terrorist stabbing attack

Two people were killed and several more wounded in a suspected stabbing attack in Aschaffenburg, a town in Bavaria, Germany.

The police spokesman reported that the victims were a child and three adults, and the German Bild reported at least two dead.

According to reports, the local police have arrested two suspects. The police assert that the reason for the attack was unclear. Train movement at a train station nearby is currently suspended because a suspect tried to escape via the train.