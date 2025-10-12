20 injured, including 18 police officers, during a violent anti-Israel protest in Switzerland

Violent clashes broke out Saturday evening in the Swiss capital during an unauthorized pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protest that escalated into confrontations with police.

Local authorities reported that 20 people were injured, including 18 police officers, four of whom required hospitalization.

According to officials, more than 5,000 demonstrators marched through Bern’s streets, many of them masked and dressed in black.

Police described scenes of “extreme violence,” with protesters hurling stones, bottles, fire extinguishers, fireworks, and construction debris at security forces. Officers responded with water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and batons to disperse the crowd.

Authorities said the material damage was extensive, with shop windows smashed, facades vandalized, and ATMs destroyed. Nine police vehicles were “heavily damaged,” and the cost of destruction is estimated at several million Swiss francs, according to an official statement.

Police carried out 536 arrests, mostly for identity verification. All but one detainee—who was already wanted on an arrest warrant were later released. Prosecutors are expected to pursue charges related to violence, vandalism, and arson against some participants.

Officials condemned what they called an “unprecedented level of violence” in Bern and announced the opening of a formal investigation. The unrest comes amid widespread pro-Palestinian demonstrations across Europe following the recent ceasefire in Gaza.