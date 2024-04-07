46 percent of UK Muslims support Hamas, majority skeptical of atrocities - poll

A recent poll conducted in the United Kingdom has revealed significant support for Hamas among British Muslims, with 46% percent expressing their backing for the Palestinian terror group.

Additionally, the survey indicates that only 25 percent of UK Muslims believe that Hamas terrorists committed murder and rape during the October 7 attacks in Israel.

Commissioned by the Henry Jackson Society, a London-based think tank, the poll sheds light on attitudes within the British Muslim community regarding Hamas and the events surrounding the October 7 massacre.

The incident saw thousands of Hamas terrorists infiltrate Israel, resulting in the deaths of over a thousand individuals and the capture of hundreds of hostages, many of whom were civilians subjected to horrific acts of brutality and sexual assault.

The findings also reveal a concerning perception among British Muslims regarding the power of Jews, with nearly half (46 percent) of respondents believing that Jews have too much influence. In comparison, only 16 percent of the general public shares this sentiment.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

These revelations come amidst a backdrop of heightened scrutiny over UK government policy towards Israel.

British Foreign Minister David Cameron recently underscored that Britain's support for Israel is contingent upon the country's adherence to international humanitarian law. Cameron emphasized that while the UK has historically been a staunch ally of Israel, this support is not unconditional and expects Israel to uphold international standards, particularly in the face of challenges.

Shlomi Amsalem Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Cameron stated, "Our backing is not unconditional. We expect such a proud and successful democracy to abide by international humanitarian law, even when challenged."

He added, "That innocent people have been captured and held is a perpetual reminder of the monstrous organization we are dealing with."

AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Cameron's remarks come in the wake of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of seven aid workers, including three British nationals. The incident has reignited discussions about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, prompting the UK to announce its commitment to providing naval assistance for aid shipments to the region.

The Foreign Minister also reiterated the UK's primary focus on supporting the hostages and their families affected by the ongoing conflict.