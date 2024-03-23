Moscow Friday evening saw the nation's largest terrorist attack in over 10 years, with at least 115 confirmed killed, including three children, and over 140 wounded. Islamic State claimed responsibility after a squad of gunmen in combat gear opened fire and reportedly set off explosives at Crocus City Hall, a concert hall just outside of the capital.

The attack was followed by evacuation of malls nationwide and security enforcement at the airports and train stations. Weekend's mass events have been canceled in Moscow and other regions of the country.

At around 11:00 a.m. local time Russian police are said to have captured two suspects. Security forces chased a car with suspects that then overturned, allowing the rest of the alleged squad to escape in the forest, Rosgvardia spokesperson and the Russian Duma depute Alexander Khinshtein said. During the operation, fire exchange was reported.

AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

Later Russian internal intelligence FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov reported to Putin that 11 people have been detained, including 4 suspected terrorists, said the Kremlin statement.

FSB claimed that the suspects planned to cross the Russia-Ukraine border and had 'relevant contacts' in Ukraine.

(Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

In over 15 hours since the tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made a statement.

Some Russian officials and propaganda sources rushed to accuse Ukraine of the attack. Former Russian President and deputy chair of the country's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel: "Terrorists only understand retaliatory terror. No trials or investigations will help if force is not countered by force, and deaths by total executions of terrorists and repressions against their families."

If it is established that the terrorist attack was carried out by “terrorists of the Kyiv regime,” it is impossible to deal with them and “their ideological inspirers” differently, added Medvedev.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak promptly reacted to the allegations: "Let's be straight about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events."

"We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield," he added.

A representative of a pro-Ukraine Russian armed group Freedom of Russia Legion told Novaya Gazeta Europe: "It obviously wasn't us."

Some also drew attention the fact that on March 8, the United States warned about the possibility of a terrorist attacks in Russia within 48 hours. Putin then labeled it as "blackmail."

After the incident, Washington denied having intelligence on any specific terrorist plans. “The images are just horrible and just hard to watch, and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack," said the White House spokesperson John Kirby.

Sergei Vediyashkin/AP

According to reports citing a U.S. official, American intelligence could confirm the Islamic State was behind the attack.

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney also said: "The intentional targeting and murder of civilians is vile and evil regardless of the perpetrators - Putin against Ukrainians and terrorists against the Russians. Today's massacre in Moscow is tragic."

Germany, France, Italy, Japan, India, Georgia Venezuela, Cuba and other countries as well as Afghanistan's Taliban all condemned the attack and expressed their condolences to the victims.

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said: "All those involved in this crime must be found and brought to justice."

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned “in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were reportedly killed and over 100 others injured,” his spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement. Guterres “conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation,” added Haq.

