9 arrested in Italy on suspicion of fundraising for Hamas

Interior minister says the operation “lifted the veil on activities which, pretending to be initiatives in favor of the Palestinian population, concealed support for and participation in terror orgs”

i24NEWS
2 min read
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in Milan, Italy, November 20, 2025.
Italian authorities on Saturday arrested nine people in Milan suspected on fundraising for Hamas to the tune of some seven million euros.

The suspects are linked to three charities with “associations based in Gaza, the Palestinian territories, or Israel, owned, controlled, or linked to Hamas,” a statement from anti-terrorism prosecutors read.

Among those arrested was Mohammad Hannoun, president of the Palestinian Association in Italy, prosecutors said, describing him as the “head of the Italian cell of the Hamas organization.”

According to Italian prosecutors, who collaborated with other EU countries in the probe, the illegal funds were delivered via “triangulation operations” through bank transfers or groups based abroad to associations based in Gaza and exposed by Israel as Hamas fronts.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said that the operation “lifted the veil on behavior and activities which, pretending to be initiatives in favor of the Palestinian population, concealed support for and participation in terrorist organizations.”

