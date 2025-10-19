'A moral disgrace': Israel's FM condemns detention of British Jew for donning Star of David

A British man of Jewish heritage was detained and questioned by London police, accused of "antagonizing" pro‑Palestinian demonstrators by stepping out of the designated protest zone while donning a necklace with a Star of David pendant, the Telegraph reported on Saturday. The man's interrogation went on for 10 hours, it is understood.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, including from Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who branded it "a moral disgrace."

The detained man, a lawyer in his 40s, was quoted as saying that "It is outrageous that police should claim wearing a Star of David somehow antagonizes people. When it was first raised in the police interview, it rang alarm bells for me immediately. Police crossed the line."

"They are trying to criminalize the wearing of a Star of David. They said I was antagonizing and agitating pro-Palestine protesters with my Star of David. In an environment of antisemitism, I will now be cowed by this. I will carry on wearing it."

The incident comes amid a swell of anti-Jewish violence in Britain, including a deadly attack by a knife-wielding jihadist in Manchester on worshipers in a synagogue.

On Thursday, authorities in Birmingham banned the fans of an Israeli soccer club from attending an upcoming match.