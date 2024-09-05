Shooting near Israel's Munich consulate on 52nd anniversary of massacre

A reported shooting incident occurred on Thursday near the Israeli Consulate in Munich, Germany, with authorities saying that "a shooter had been hit."

The Munich police department said in an X post that "police officers fired shots at a suspicious person, the person was hit," and had "cordoned off" the area.

The Israeli consulate was closed in commemoration of the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Olympics massacre of 11 Israeli athletes.

According to reports, an active shooter fired "a number of shots" outside the Israeli embassy in central Munich while the police desperately called for people to "flee" the area. Eyewitness videos show a person running away as multiple gunshots can be heard. Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene in the area of Breinerstraße and Karolinenplatz near the Nazi Documentation Center.

As of now, there are no indications of additional casualties or suspects in relation to the event. Many forces are at the scene and are conducting a situation assessment. Also, a diplomatic source reported to i24NEWS that "currently the identity of the shooter is unknown, and the security of the German police around the Israeli diplomats has been strengthened."