Activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Danish pro-Palestinian protest

Danish media reported Wednesday that Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in Copenhagen, Denmark, while participating in a protest against the war in the Gaza Strip.

Thunberg protested with the pro-Palestinian movement "Students Against Occupation," which took over a building at the University of Copenhagen. "We will not leave the site until the University of Copenhagen terminates cooperation with Israeli universities," the group's Instagram account said.

However, the local police evicted them, arresting three people, the reports said.

Recently, Thunberg was arrested in Malmo, Sweden, while protesting in the backdrop of Israel's participation in the Eurovision contest in the city. That protest, which was held hours before the final of the competition, the demonstrators held signs accusing Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, and claimed that "Eurovision celebrates genocide."