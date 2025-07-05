After 100 years: Paris' Seine open for swimming

Recommended -

The Seine River was reopened to swimmers in Paris Saturday morning, for the first time since 1923, following years of cleaning efforts. For the first time in a hundred years, bathers were able to dip into the iconic waterway.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the exciting opening in a tweet on his X account: "It is a source of pride for the country." He also added: "One of my predecessors, then the Mayor of Paris, dreamed of a Seine River where everyone could swim. Tomorrow, his promise will come true. This is the legacy of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris after 100 years of prohibition, a collective effort."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1941446277079683321 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Thank you to the regional inspector, the City of Paris, and the Val-de-Marne County Council, to all the elected officials and stakeholders involved. We did it,” the president added.