Al-Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel in meeting with French leader

French President Emmanuel Macron and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met in Paris on Wednesday, with the Syrian leader confirming that his regime was communicating with Israel, following reports of indirect talks centering around security and intelligence.

Macron took a stand against Israeli strikes in Syria, coming in the context of tension with Israel as France tries to play a mediatory role in the Middle East.

Distancing himself from the Israeli military strategy, Macron said he considered incursions into Syrian territory a violation of the territorial integrity of a sovereign country, and that such an approach would not guarantee Israel's security in the long term.

This stance marks a new stage in Franco-Israeli relations, already tested by several diplomatic disagreements in recent months. It adds to the already controversial visit of the former jihadist-turned-president to Paris, which has sparked strong criticism from the French opposition.

Macron's statements come as the region is experiencing a period of increased tensions, with regular exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as military operations against Iranian targets in Syria, which Jerusalem considers direct threats to its national security.