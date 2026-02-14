Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was killed by poisoning from a dart containing frog toxin, his widow Yulia Navalnaya announced at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Flanked by the top diplomats of Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, she accused the Russian state of murdering her husband.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2022652772500316538 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The conclusion of the probe conducted by the British, French, German, Dutch and Swedish governments was based on analyses of forensic samples.

The analyses had "conclusively confirmed" the presence of epibatidine, a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia.

At the time of his death, Navalny was being held in a "special regime" prison camp some 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

Navalny’s allies have accused the Kremlin repeatedly of killing him – allegations Moscow has dismissed as absurd. Russian officials insisted that he died of "a mixture of diseases."

"Scientists from five European countries have established: my husband, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with epibatidine — a neurotoxin, one of the deadliest poisons on earth," his widow said.

"In nature, this poison can be found on the skin of the Ecuadorian dart frog. It causes paralysis, respiratory arrest, and a painful death. I was certain from the first day that my husband had been poisoned, but now there is proof: Putin killed Alexei with chemical weapon. I am grateful to the European states for the meticulous work they carried out over two years and for uncovering the truth. Vladimir Putin is a murderer. He must be held accountable for all his crimes."