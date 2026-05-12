Keir Starmer is still the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. But this sentence may not be true in the coming days.

Starmer’s position has been significantly weakened in the aftermath of heavy losses in recent local elections. The results exposed a growing fragmentation of the UK’s political landscape, with both left-wing and right-wing parties gaining ground at the expense of Starmer’s Labour Party.

In an effort to steady his leadership, Starmer held an impromptu press conference, acknowledging his shortcomings in an attempt to alleviate worries.

“I know that people are frustrated by the state of Britain, frustrated by politics, and some people are frustrated with me,” he said. “I know I have my doubters, and I know I need to prove them wrong, and I will.”

However, the intervention appears to have done little to halt the momentum against him. Dozens of Labour MPs, including ministers and some cabinet members, are calling for his head. Critics within the party argue that his popularity has declined beyond recovery and warn that failure to act swiftly could lead to further electoral losses. They fear that Starmer’s popularity has hit the point of no return, and the party needs to act quickly or else it will continue hemorrhaging support.

Starmer’s current difficulties are rooted in the nature of his initial electoral success. His 2024 victory was the largest post-war parliamentary majority, but it was widely described as a “loveless majority.” The majority of his support stemmed less from enthusiasm for his leadership and more from dissatisfaction with the Conservative Party, whose 14-year stint in power was marked by austerity, Brexit, and a long list of scandals.

This broad, albeit shallow, coalition has proven difficult to sustain. On the left, Starmer has faced backlash over his perceived support for Israel, the scaling back of ambitious spending commitments, and a lack of clear ideological direction. On the right, critics have pointed to his recognition of a Palestinian state, a tough response to anti-migrant protests in 2024, and policies seen as overly liberal. With each policy trying to appease one half of his voting bloc at a time, the other half would turn away.

Take his stance on the Middle East conflict. The pro-Palestinian bloc vote, which held significant sway in the local and general election, believe he has been too lenient on Israel. Whilst he has been critical of the actions of the Israeli government, he has been firm in his views that they have a right to defend themselves and has maintained trade agreements and diplomatic ties. To try and win back some of the pro-Palestinian vote, he announced recognition of a Palestinian state. But for them, it didn’t go far enough. And on the other side, it alienated those with a pro-Israeli stance, who feel that he has neglected Israel and British Jewry. The outcome of this is that he, and members of his party, were heckled on a visit to Golders Green following an anti-Semitic terror attack - something that must have bruised the ego of a man whose wife is Jewish, and whose children are raised in the religion.

Compounding the political apathy was the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. The decision drew criticism due to Mandelson’s failure to secure clearance over alleged ties to China, as well as renewed scrutiny of his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. While such issues might typically remain confined to the halls and newspaper columns of Westminster, the broader climate of discontent has amplified their impact.

Some within Labour have expressed sympathy for Starmer, as he inherited a country in disarray. His premiership has been shaped by geopolitical instability, including conflict in the Middle East, tumultuous transatlantic relations with an erratic counterpart, and lingering economic pressures from Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic (from which the UK recovered significantly slower than its former EU partners), and the market shock of Liz Truss’ brief stint in office.

However, in the fast-pace modern political climate, he didn’t sort out domestic or foreign policy issues quick enough for the taste of British voters. And now the public has a taste of short spells as Prime Minister, something that was relatively infrequent prior to David Cameron’s resignation in the wake of the Brexit vote, a perception of inaction leads to a swift reaction.

And a large part of the discontent, tying into how Starmer was elected in the first place, is that he lacks the cult of personality needed to survive in modern politics. A large percentage of the country views him as boring, technocratic and uncharismatic. He has garnered criticism for not taking enough strong stances, being viewed more as a manager than a leader.

Compare Starmer to the man he stood in opposition to for two years, Boris Johnson. Johnson had a new scandal each day, from accusations of misleading parliament, flouting his own COVID-19 rules, and protecting his own MPs from sexual harassment and allegations of mistrust. Johnson had the gift of the gab; a means to wriggle out of most situations through charm and humour. The Mandelson scandal would have been forgotten in an instant under him. Starmer, on the other hand, doesn’t hold the same gravitas, thus the scandal lingered and it was allowed to snowball into a political catastrophe.

For now, though, he is still the leader of his party and his country. However, with each passing resignation or MP publicly urging him to step down, his tenure is becoming more and more untenable. It’s only a matter of time before the UK will start preparing for its seventh prime minister in just over a decade.