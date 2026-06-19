Andy Burnham wins Makerfield by-election, clearing path to challenge Starmer

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, won a special parliamentary election in Makerfield on Friday, a victory that clears the path for him to challenge Labour PM Keir Starmer's leadership. Burnham defeated Reform UK's Robert Kenyon by 24,927 votes to 15,696, taking 54.8% of the vote to Kenyon's 34.5%.

Starmer has faced sustained pressure over scandals and policy missteps, with critics warning his unpopularity could open the door to Nigel Farage's Reform UK.

Burnham's return to Parliament, having previously served as the MP for Leigh between 2001 and 2017, automatically triggers a special election for a new Greater Manchester mayor, likely to be held on 30 July. Sitting MPs cannot serve as regional mayors because the role also includes serving as police and crime commissioner.

Burnham was first elected mayor of Greater Manchester in 2017 and won re-election in 2021 and 2024, taking 63.4% of the vote in 2024. Burnham, 56, has twice run unsuccessfully for the Labour leadership, in 2010 and 2015, and previously served as a cabinet minister under PMs Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Starmer congratulated Burnham on X, writing, "Voters chose Labour's campaign of hope and optimism over division and hate."

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In his victory speech, Burnham told supporters, "This result will bring about a country that works fairly for everywhere and for everybody. People here have voted for change. They have voted for more power for the North and everywhere forgotten by Westminster." He added, "It is with some sadness that this result brings an end to my wonderful nine years as Mayor of Greater Manchester," but said he would seek to "go back to Westminster to complete that unfinished business so that Makerfield and Greater Manchester and the North of England can fulfill their potential."

Under Labour rules, triggering a leadership challenge requires 20% of the parliamentary party, or 81 lawmakers.