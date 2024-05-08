Anti-Israel mob riots outside Israeli-owned hotel in Athens

Near an Israeli-owned hotel in the heart of the Greek capital Athens, an anti-Israel mob rioted outside the "Brown" hotel in Athens.

The protests, which escalated into riots, saw demonstrators attempting to breach the hotel premises where a group of Israelis were reportedly staying.

The protests erupted at Omonia Square, with demonstrators chanting slogans against Israel and attempting to forcefully enter the hotel. Greek police swiftly intervened, deploying gas grenades to disperse the crowd and restore order to the area.

Footage from the scene captured the chaotic scenes as protesters dispersed amidst the sound of exploding grenades. Despite the unrest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that there were no known Israeli casualties resulting from the incident.

The protest in Athens is the latest in a series of anti-Israel demonstrations witnessed across various countries. The demonstrations reflect the ongoing tensions surrounding Israel and its policies, with sentiments spilling over into public displays of dissent.