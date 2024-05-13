Anti-Israel protests erupt in Dutch universities

In response to the ongoing conflict with Hamas, anti-Israel protests have erupted in several Dutch universities, with demonstrators occupying buildings in Amsterdam, Groningen, and Eindhoven.

The protests, organized by a Dutch activist group, aim to condemn Israel's actions in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

A spokesperson from the University of Amsterdam (UvA) confirmed the occupation of a university building and stated that those not affiliated with the protest were advised to leave the premises. Videos circulating on social media depict students draped in keffiyeh scarves and brandishing anti-Israel signs, while some masked protesters barricade doors with furniture.

Meanwhile, the Eindhoven University of Technology acknowledged the presence of "dozens of students peacefully protesting outside" alongside ten to fifteen tents. However, the University of Groningen did not respond immediately to requests for comment on the situation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1790005493567557805 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The protests in the Netherlands follow a week-long demonstration against Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which was triggered by Hamas's alleged massacre on October 7. Prior to this, Dutch riot police had clashed with protesters at the University of Amsterdam.

These protests in Europe align with a broader wave of unrest seen on American university campuses, where students have established anti-Israel protest encampments and called for divestment from Israel and affiliated businesses.