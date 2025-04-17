Anti-Israeli NGO petitions for UK to issue arrest warrant for Gideon Sa'ar

The Hind Rajab Foundation, a Brussels-based NGO known for its legal actions against Israeli soldiers, filed an arrest warrant request in the United Kingdom on Wednesday targeting Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, accusing him of war crimes during the military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The organization said it submitted an official request to the British Attorney General and filed a complaint with the Metropolitan Police of London. It accuses Sa'ar of participating in the "siege" of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza at the end of 2024, during which the director of the institution, Hossam Abu Safiya, was allegedly "abducted and tortured." Abu Safiya was arrested by Israeli forces in December after suspected of being a member of Hamas.

The Foundation alleges that Sa'ar aided and encouraged the use of torture and serious violations of international law, including murders and widespread destruction of property. Their request was supported by testimonials from doctors active in Gaza. As a senior member of Israel's Security Cabinet, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — himself wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes — Sa'ar is deeply involved in the collective decisions that resulted in massive civilian casualties after the events of October 7, 2023, the organization stated. It maintains his central role in shaping and defending Israeli military policy, making him a key figure in a leadership responsible for a campaign characterized by legal experts as having aspects of genocide.

Sa'ar met on Tuesday in London with British Foreign Minister David Lammy to discuss "regional issues, particularly the Iranian nuclear threat" and negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages. Established in September 2024, the Hind Rajab Foundation has already initiated lawsuits against dozens of Israeli soldiers in eight different countries.