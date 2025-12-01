Anti-Semitic graffiti defaces synagogues in Rome

he Jewish community in Rome is reeling after antisemitic graffiti appeared on the walls of the Monteverde synagogue.

Messages sprayed in black paint included slogans such as “Monteverde anti-Zionist and antifascist” and “Free Palestine.”

The incident sparked additional outrage after vandals also targeted a commemorative plaque honoring Stefano Gaj Taché, a two-year-old killed in the 1982 attack on the Great Synagogue of Rome.

The plaque is located at the Beth Michael synagogue in the same Monteverde neighborhood.

Victor Fadlun, president of the Jewish Community of Rome, condemned the acts, noting that the graffiti appeared the day after a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the Monteverde synagogue. “This synagogue is dedicated to young Stefano Gaj Taché, murdered by Palestinian terrorists in 1982,” he said.

Fadlun described the vandalism as part of a broader pattern of intimidation. “All of this is part of a strategy of intimidation, similar to the attack on the offices of La Stampa in Turin. Antisemitism is being used as an instrument of political protest,” he said.

While affirming their trust in law enforcement, the Jewish community called on national authorities to take action to stop what they describe as a “spiral of hatred.”