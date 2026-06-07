Armenians vote in pivotal election as nation weighs westward shift against Russian ties

Armenians head to the polls this Sunday in a pivotal election that could shape the country's geopolitical course for years to come.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is seeking another term on a platform of closer integration with the West, while opposition forces advocate restoring Armenia's traditionally close ties with Russia.

Since taking office in 2018, Pashinyan has steered Armenia toward Europe, launching the process of European Union accession and intensifying peace efforts with Azerbaijan. While this approach has strengthened support from Western partners, it has also strained relations with Moscow.

The unresolved issue of Nagorno-Karabakh remains at the center of the political debate. Many Armenians blame Pashinyan for concessions made after Azerbaijan reestablished control over the disputed region in 2023.

His approval ratings, which exceeded 50 percent following the 2021 elections, have fallen to around 30 percent according to recent polls.

Among his most prominent challengers is businessman Samvel Karapetian, a billionaire who built his fortune in Russia. Karapetian, currently under house arrest on charges of plotting against the government, is conducting his campaign through close associates.

The election is unfolding amid mounting pressure from Moscow. In recent weeks, Russia has repeatedly warned Yerevan about the potential economic consequences of deepening ties with Europe. Russian authorities have also imposed restrictions on imports of several Armenian products, including flowers, fruits, vegetables, mineral water, and cognac.

Yet, the country's reliance on Russian military equipment has declined significantly in recent years, with much of its recent defense procurement coming from countries such as India, France, and China.