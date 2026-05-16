Arrests reported as tens of thousands turn out to rival anti-Israel and 'unite the Kingdom' rallies in London

Thousands marched through central London on Saturday for anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" rally, waving English flags with a sprinkling of Nigerian, Israeli and Persian Lion and Sun flags visible.

Protesters chanted in support of Robinson, with some chanting abuse addressed to embattled British premier Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who on Friday had accused organisers of "peddling hate and division."

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The march was one of two opposing protests happening in the British capital on Saturday, the other was an anti-Israel march marking Nakba Day. The word "Nakba," meaning catastrophe in Arabic, had designated the perceived tragedy of the defeat of the Arab armies that sought to eliminate the nascent Jewish state in 1948. However, in the late 1990s it has obtained a new signification, referring exclusively to the plight of the Arab Palestinians displaced by the war.

Police deployed some 4,000 officers, including reinforcements from outside the capital, and pledged "the most assertive possible use of our powers" in what they called their biggest public order operation in years. Several arrests were reported.