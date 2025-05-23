At least 12 wounded, some critically, in stabbing spree at Hamburg train station
The suspect was apprehended
1 min read
A knife attack at the main train station in Hamburg on Friday left at least 12 people injured, including six in life-threatening condition, according to local emergency services.
“According to initial information, a person injured several people with a knife at the main train station,” Hamburg police said in a post on social media. “The suspect was apprehended by the responding forces.”
