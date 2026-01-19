At least 39 killed in high-speed train collision in southern Spain

At least 39 people were killed and 152 injured, including five in critical condition, when two high-speed trains collided on Sunday evening in Andalusia, southern Spain, authorities reported.

The crash occurred near the town of Adamuz in the province of Cordoba around 7:45 p.m., shortly after a train operated by the private company Iryo departed Malaga en route to Madrid.

For reasons that remain unclear, the Iryo train derailed on a newly renovated, straight section of track and collided head-on with a Renfe Alvia train traveling from Madrid to Huelva. The force of the impact caused both trains to derail, with the Renfe train sliding down an embankment.

“The violence of the impact was extreme; it is likely that more victims will be discovered,” said Andalusian regional president Juanma Moreno. Rescue teams have used heavy machinery to access the mangled carriages.

Approximately 400 passengers were on board the two trains, over 300 on the Iryo and around 100 on the Renfe. Most of the fatalities were in the first cars of the Renfe train, which was reportedly traveling at about 200 km/h at the time of the crash. The train’s 27-year-old driver is among the dead, according to local media reports.

Rescue operations were complicated by the extensive damage to the Renfe carriages, with passengers trapped in confined spaces. “We have to remove bodies to reach potential survivors,” said the Cordoba fire chief. Passengers on the Iryo train were evacuated more quickly.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente called the incident “very strange” and confirmed that a full investigation has been launched. Rail services between Madrid and Andalusia have been suspended.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez canceled his public engagements to monitor the situation, while King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia expressed their concern over the disaster.