Austria to unblock UNRWA funds

Austria will release funds to UNRWA that were blocked after it emerged that agency staff were involved in the October 7 massacre.

Vienna's decision comes after UNRWA announced an action plan to better ensure its impartiality, strengthen internal reviews, and improve how its staff are monitored.

"After a thorough analysis of the action plan, we will release funds to UNRWA again," the Austrian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Funds to the tune of 3.4 million euro have been budgeted for 2024, with the first payment due to be made in the summer, it added.

Austria was one of the donor states to freeze some $450 million in funds after Israel unveiled footage showing UNRWA staff participating in the Hamas-led attack that left over 1,200 Israelis dead, in the worst antisemitic attack since the Holocaust.