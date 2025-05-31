Barcelona severs ‘friendship agreement’ with Tel Aviv over Gaza war

Citing the ongoing war in Gaza, the Barcelona city council voted on Friday to cut all ties with Israel. The city also suspended its twin city agreement with Tel Aviv, first put in place in 1998.

The motion, supported by the governing Socialist party along with far-left and leftist pro-independence groups, calls for an end to all official relations with Israel “until respect for international law” and the “basic rights of the Palestinian people” are restored.

“The suffering and death in Gaza over the past year and a half, and recent attacks by the Israeli government, make any relationship unviable,” Barcelona’s Mayor Jaume Collboni said during the council session.

It is not the first time Barcelona has moved to suspend ties with Israel. In 2023, then-mayor Ada Colau took similar steps, which were later walked back when Collboni won local elections.

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas welcomed the decision, saying "we urge nations and cities worldwide to enact a boycott of this rogue occupation."