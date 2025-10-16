Barcelona: violent 24-hour march denounces 'genocide in Gaza'

A major pro-Palestinian protest in Barcelona descended into violence on Thursday, as demonstrators set fires, vandalized shops, and clashed with police during a 24-hour march denouncing what they called “genocide in Gaza,” despite the ongoing ceasefire.

The unrest, which erupted near Barcelona’s central train station and later spread toward the city’s commercial port, saw protesters blocking roads, burning vehicles, and smashing store windows.

Police forces deployed tear gas and riot control units in an effort to restore order, while several demonstrators were detained.

The timing of the protest coincided with the EuroCup basketball game between Hapoel Jerusalem and BAXI Manresa, held in the nearby city of Manresa.

Spanish police were forced to intervene when activists attempted to block the Israeli team’s bus, chanting “They shall not pass” and waving Palestinian flags.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed flames and smoke rising from torched cars as crowds shouted slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Despite the disruptions, police eventually cleared the route to the arena, allowing Hapoel Jerusalem to arrive safely and the game to proceed as scheduled.

Authorities have yet to release the number of arrests or injuries, but the incident marks one of the most intense pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Spain since the Gaza ceasefire took effect earlier this month.