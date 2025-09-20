BBC: Britain's Starmer to announce recognition of Palestinian statehood on Sunday

Recommended -

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce Britain's recognition of Palestinian statehood in a statement on Sunday afternoon, the BBC reported.

The move represents a change of direction in London's Middle East policy, upending a consensus that recognition should come as part of a bilateral Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

It has drawn fierce criticism from many in Israel, including not only state officials but hostage families, who share Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's view that such a move "rewards terror," referring to the October 7 massacre that sparked the ongoing Gaza war.

In a letter to Starmer on Saturday, a group of relatives of Gaza hostages charged that he “dramatically complicated efforts to bring home our loved ones.”

"Your regrettable announcement of the UK’s intention to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly has dramatically complicated efforts to bring home our loved ones," the open letter wrote.

Likewise, critics have said that such recognition would not be grounded in any institutional realities, with the Palestinians not meeting any of the internationally accepted thresholds for statehood.