BBC dismisses Gazan journalist for antisemitic remarks

The BBC has barred its Arabic channel from using regular contributor Ahmed Alagha, a Gazan whose antisemitic commentary has come under scrutiny after being featured on the channel, according to a report on Sunday in The Telegraph.

The Telegraph revealed Alagha’s antisemitism last April, prompting a review by the BBC. Among the damning content discovered was a post on X, shortly after the October 7 attack responding to towers in Gaza being attacked by Israel, that said, "This is not a Hollywood film; this is what was done to these towers in Gaza City at the hands of the Israeli occupation, and it’s happening to us in Gaza."

He said Israel “is the embodiment of filth, the unrivalled swamp of wickedness. As for the Jews, they are the devils of the hypocrites.”

In a later post, he said that “the ‘Israelis’ are not human beings to begin with, rather they are not even beasts. Perhaps they belong to a race for which no description can capture the extent of their lust and sadism.”

“Ahmed Alagha is not a BBC member of staff or part of the BBC’s reporting team,” the BBC said in a statement. “His social media posts do not reflect the BBC’s view, and we are absolutely clear that there is no place for anti-Semitism on our services. We will not be using him as a contributor in this way again.”

Alagha has since removed his X account.