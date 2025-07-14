BBC's Gaza documentary receives backlash over undisclosed Hamas affiliation

Recommended -

The BBC is receiving backlash over their Gaza documentary film for breaching journalistic guidelines. The allegations say the company failed to disclose the fact that the narrator of the documentary was the son of a Hamas official.

The documentary aired earlier this year on the BBC's iPlayer before being removed after a review was launched as a result of raised concerns. This piece of information, according to reports, was not disclosed to the BBC nor to its viewers.

The film, "Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone," was produced by an independent film company, Hoyo Films, in collaboration with the BBC. The corporation's review into the controversy concluded that most of the responsibility belonged to Hoyo, who knew of the familial ties at the time, but some also to the BBC, who was unaware of the connection.

The film was narrated by 13-year-old Abdullah, who is the son of Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture. Hamas is listed as a terrorist organization by the UK along with many others such as the United States, the European Union, and Australia.

According to a BBC report in February, Hoyo Films said it felt it was "important to hear from voices that haven't been represented onscreen throughout the war with dignity and respect."

BBC director general Tim Davie publicly acknowledged and apologized for the network's failures and declared action would be taken to prevent such mistakes from reoccurring.

“Nothing is more important than trust and transparency in our journalism," he said. "We welcome the actions the executives are taking to avoid this failing being repeated in the future.”

Former director of BBC Television Danny Cohen responded critically against the network to the controversy, saying the mistakes have “severely damaged public trust in the BBC," and accused the incident of being part of a "systematic bias" in their coverage of the war.

He warned that “Without urgent action now, this systemic bias will continue to fuel the antisemitism and hate which saw its expression in the death chants broadcast to the nation by the BBC at Glastonbury.”

The BBC said it will be conducting "a full audit of the expenditure on the film," tracking "relevant financial accounts" of the film company in order to do so.

On Friday, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy called for an "urgent meeting" with the BBC chair Samir Shah, saying "I want assurances that no stone will be left unturned by the fact-finding review now commissioned by the BBC's director general."

"This review must be comprehensive, rigorous and get to the bottom of exactly what has happened in this case. It is critical for trust in the BBC that this review happens quickly, and that appropriate action is taken on its findings."