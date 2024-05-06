Belgian PM urges EU to consider trade sanctions on Israel

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has called for coordinated action within the European Union to impose trade sanctions on Israel, particularly targeting products originating from Israeli settlements.

In an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, De Croo emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "Can we now simply continue with Israel as a trading partner? I don’t think so."

He highlighted the significant loss of life, including numerous children, during the war in Gaza, asserting that Europeans cannot afford to remain passive bystanders. De Croo also expressed concerns about the potential for regional escalation.

Regarding ongoing discussions with other European leaders, De Croo revealed, "We have been working with other European countries for weeks." He called upon EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to investigate whether Israel violated its association agreement with the EU.

However, analysts caution that while Belgium's presidency of the EU Council provides a platform for such discussions, the prospect of EU-wide sanctions remains uncertain. Some view De Croo's statements as primarily aimed at domestic audiences, particularly in the lead-up to upcoming elections.

Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter echoed De Croo's sentiments, stating, "We are working on further sanctions." Belgium's stance on Israel has become increasingly critical, with previous calls for action against violent settlers and condemnations of Israeli actions in Gaza.

The recent escalation in tensions was further fueled by an Israeli strike in Rafah, resulting in the death of a local aid worker and his son, both involved in Belgium's development aid efforts in Gaza. This incident has intensified Belgium's scrutiny of Israeli actions.

Belgium's approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict has drawn attention in recent years, with the government considering measures such as recognizing a Palestinian state and implementing countermeasures against Israeli annexation plans in the West Bank.

Despite Belgium's vocal criticism of Israel, the country remains one of Israel's significant trading partners within the EU.