Berlinale rejects claims of pro-Israel censorship

The management of the Berlinale has rejected accusations of “pro-Israel censorship” raised by more than 80 artists, including Javier Bardem and Tilda Swinton, who accuse the festival of remaining silent on the war in Gaza and marginalizing voices critical of Israel.

In an open letter coordinated by the collective Film Workers for Palestine, the signatories argue that the festival failed to take a moral stand and created an environment in which certain perspectives were discouraged. Festival director Tricia Tuttle dismissed the claims, calling them unfounded and harmful.

Speaking to Screen, Tuttle said the Berlinale “defends freedom of expression within the limits set by German law,” and criticized what she described as misinformation circulating without evidence. She added that the controversy risks overshadowing the films and filmmakers showcased at the festival.

The dispute follows remarks by jury president Wim Wenders, who suggested that cinema should “stay out of politics,” a position that drew sharp backlash from parts of the artistic community and helped ignite the broader debate.

While acknowledging the “depth of anger” surrounding the situation in Gaza, Tuttle stressed the need for nuance, particularly given Germany’s historical and legal context. She said she has reached out to some of the letter’s signatories to better understand their concerns and clarify the festival’s position.

Germany’s Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer publicly backed the Berlinale leadership, stating that freedom of expression “also includes the right to say nothing.” Since the October 7, 2023 attacks and Israel’s subsequent military response, the Gaza war has repeatedly sparked tensions at the Berlinale, a festival long associated with progressive political engagement.