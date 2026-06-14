British forces board Russian shadow fleet tanker in English Channel

British Armed Forces intercepted and boarded a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel on Sunday in a significant enforcement action against Moscow's efforts to bypass Western sanctions.

Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained National Crime Agency officers boarded the vessel SMYRTOS, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. The tanker is being held and monitored off the south coast of England while investigations continue, with authorities stating the operation was carried out in full accordance with domestic and international law.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he personally directed the operation in the early hours of Sunday morning. "This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide," he said, thanking the armed forces and law enforcement personnel involved.

The interception is the latest escalation in Western efforts to choke off the shadow fleet network that Russia has assembled to export oil in defiance of sanctions imposed following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Shadow fleet tankers, typically older vessels sailing under flags of convenience with ambiguous ownership structures, have become a central mechanism for sustaining Russian oil revenues throughout the war.