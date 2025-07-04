British government rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause terror group designation

Recommended -

Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian activism group, asked the British government to pause its designation in declaring them a terror group under the country's anti-terrorism laws before the full hearing of her case questioning the legality of the designation later this month, a request that was ultimately denied.

Designation as a terror group under these laws would make it illegal to be a member of the group or present yourself as representing them. Other such groups include Islamic State and al Qaeda, where being a member can carry a prison sentence of maximum 14 years.

The group Palestine Action has targeted companies linked to Israel in the past, including breaking into a Royal Air Force base and damaging two planes, while protesting what they call Britain's support for Israel. The group accuses Israel of war crimes during the ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and accuses the British government of complacency, if not complicity in those crimes.

Israel has denied such allegations of war crimes, including those that have come from the International Criminal Court. Raza Husain, lawyer for Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, called the designation of a terror group "an ill-considered, discriminatory, authoritarian abuse of statutory power." The designation will come into effect at midnight going into Saturday.