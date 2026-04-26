Brussels: Church apologizes to Jewish community for centuries-old false desecration accusations

Church officials at the Cathedral of Saints Michael and Gudula in Brussels publicly addressed a centuries-old injustice against the Jewish community. The ceremony was attended by hundreds, including Christian leaders, Albert Guigui, and other Jewish representatives.

The event centered on historic stained-glass windows that portrayed a false accusation from 1370, when Jews were wrongly blamed for desecrating sacred Christian objects. These allegations, rooted in longstanding antisemitic myths, led to violence, killings, looting, and the expulsion of Jews from the Duchy of Brabant.

As part of the ceremony, the stained-glass panels were removed and replaced with a multilingual plaque, including Hebrew, formally apologizing to the Jewish people. The text acknowledges that similar unfounded accusations across Europe resulted in persecution, massacres, and expulsions of Jewish communities.

Luc Terlinden, who signed the declaration, stressed that antisemitism in any form contradicts Christian teachings and underscored the importance of confronting historical wrongs openly.

The statement also affirms a commitment to strengthening Jewish-Christian dialogue and preserving historical truth for future generations. The gesture has been widely seen as a meaningful step toward reconciliation between the two communities.