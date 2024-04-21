Calls for London police chief's resignation grow after antisemitic incident

Pressure is mounting on Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, to resign after an incident involving Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Falter was targeted with antisemitic remarks by an officer near a pro-Palestinian march in London, leading to widespread condemnation and calls for accountability.

"The incident was deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the Metropolitan Police's approach to tackling antisemitism," said Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Despite two apologies from the Met Police, concerns persist regarding the handling of antisemitism and discrimination by law enforcement.

"We cannot tolerate such behavior from those tasked with protecting our communities," stated former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has joined voices calling for Rowley's resignation.

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

While some political figures, including Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, have criticized the Met's conduct, they have not explicitly called for Rowley's resignation. Nevertheless, the growing criticism underscores the seriousness of the situation and its impact on community relations.

"The Metropolitan Police must take decisive action to address these concerns and restore trust with the Jewish community," added Dowden.

In response, Rowley reaffirmed the Met's commitment to the safety of all Londoners and acknowledged the inappropriateness of the officer's remarks.

"We understand the gravity of the situation and are taking steps to address it," stated Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Home Secretary James Cleverly and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have supported the Met's apology, emphasizing the importance of ensuring safety for all individuals regardless of their background.

"This incident is deeply regrettable and does not reflect the values of our city," said Mayor Sadiq Khan.