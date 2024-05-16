Cannes 2024: Where is Israel?

It's probably the first time in the history of the Cannes Film Festival that there are no Israeli films, no Israeli actors or actresses, no Israeli producers attending the red carpet. Zero. Well, almost.

On Friday, Gideon Tadmor and Emilio Shankar will make their way up the steps to the Palais des Festivals. They are the Israeli producers of the American film "Ho Canada", directed by Paul Schrader and starring Richard Gere and Uma Thurman.

The film is part of the official competition for the top award, the Palme d'Or, or recognition for its leading stars which could pave the road to an Oscars nomination.

Speaking of which — despite his decades-long career, Gere has never been nominated for an Academy Award. He was even banned from the Oscars for twenty years because in 1993, while he was presenting a design award in Hollywood, he had the courage to criticize the Chinese government for its treatment of its people and the Tibetans. Could one even imagine something being said at Cannes this year about the hostages? About Israel's pain and sorrow? About its losses and its deaths?

Apart from these two producers, who could represent Israel? Can the Holocaust be categorized as "Israel"? Then the highly anticipated animated film from Frenchman Michel Hazanavicius will also count. The brilliant director is presenting "The Most Precious of Goods" in official competition, adapted from the book by Jean-Claude Grumberg. It tells the story of a poor couple of lumberjacks who adopt a baby that was thrown from one of the many trains that constantly cross their woods.

And do trans people from Gaza, Ramallah and Nazareth who have come to live in Tel Aviv in order to express themselves freely count as representing Israel?

If so, then Yolande Zauberman's film "The Belle From Gaza," which is under the French banner, is also worth noting. Even if it is shown late during a special screening, and even if the film never explicitly states that Israel is the only democracy in the region where these people (who would be thrown off the roof in their home cities) can live and love as they wish.

Likewise, can an Argentine film telling the story of a Jewish family be categorized as Israel? In that case, Daniel Burman's movie "Transmitzvah," which tells the story of Ruben, the youngest son of the Singman family who is preparing for his Bat Mitzvah rather than Bar Mitzvah, can also be added to the Israeli presence at Cannes.

And finally, the only official Israeli entry — a short film made by student Amit Vaknin called "It's Not Time For Pop," following a young girl who does not want to celebrate her father who was killed in the war on Israel's Memorial Day.

But apart from all this (well stretched) list, there will be few people making the journey from Tel Aviv trying to buy, sell, or pitch a film, co-production or screenplay made in Israel. And given the current climate of global antisemitism (particularly among "enlightened" circles), there won't be much coming out of the Israeli Pavilion or the Film for Israel company, who are also present in Cannes this year.

That hasn't always been the case. In the past, Israel was able to drum up enthusiasm with films like "Ahed's Knee" by Nadav Lapid, "The Black Notebooks" by Shlomi Elkabetz, and the animated feature "Where is Anne Frank?".

But this year, there is neither the means nor the desire to share the Cannes screen with what's coming out of the Jewish state.

One almost misses the scandals that came out of Cannes, like when then-Culture Minister Miri Regev walked the carpet in a dress featuring the Jerusalem skyline and Temple Mount on the hem.

At the very least, there has been one moment of sartorial activism, with Nova festival massacre survivor Laura Blajman-Kador wearing a dress featuring the faces of Israeli hostages — among them Yarden Bibas, Liri Elbag, and her good friends Elkana Bohbot, and Eliya Cohen. Though the festival organizers did not allow her to walk the carpet at the premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," she was allowed to climb the stairs into the theater and thus be photographed in the gown, yellow of course, with a black sash inscribed: "Bring the home now."

But alas, Blajman-Kador, for all her strength and heroism, is an activist and not a Hollywood player. She has been touring Europe, raising awareness of the tragedy by telling her own saga of how she survived, and the ongoing hostage crisis.

So where is Israel at Cannes? And how did the deadly attack on October 7 bring about its banishment, as if it was its own fault?