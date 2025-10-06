Chancellor Merz supports Germany's withdrawal from Eurovision if Israel is banned

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that if Israel is excluded from next year's Eurovision Song Contest, Germany should also withdraw. This statement is expected to trigger a chain reaction of responses across Europe.

Speaking on the local ARD program “Caren Miosga,” Merz made his position crystal clear, saying, “If Israel is excluded, I would support not taking part. I find it scandalous that this is even being discussed. Israel belongs in Eurovision.”

The German Chancellor mentioned that despite political differences with the Israeli government, his personal relationship with Israel is still “excellent.”

“Our solidarity with Israel has never been in question. My personal feelings toward Israel are entirely positive — it’s a wonderful country. However, in my opinion, some of the military actions in the Gaza war went too far.”

European Broadcasting Union (EBU) members will decide whether Israel will be allowed to participate in Eurovision 2026 during a General Assembly in early November.