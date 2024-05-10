Controversial exhibition at Spanish museum entitled “From the river to the sea”

The Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, has sparked controversy with its latest exhibition titled "From the River to the Sea," drawing strong condemnation from Israel.

The exhibition, described as being in solidarity with Palestine, has been criticized by the Israeli embassy in Spain, which views its title as a call for the destruction of Israel.

This development comes amidst increasing anti-Israeli sentiments in Spain, with the country's Jewish community expressing concerns over rising anti-Semitism.

Reports indicate a surge in incidents targeting Jews in Spain since October 7, including harassment, threats, insults, and physical attacks.

In response to the exhibition and other anti-Israeli initiatives, Spanish Social Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy sent letters to Spanish companies with interests in Israel, urging them to ensure their activities do not contribute to alleged human rights violations in Palestine.

However, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares sought to downplay Bustinduy's remarks, emphasizing Spain's friendly relations with Israel. The Israeli embassy in Madrid condemned the use of terms like "genocide" by Spanish ministers, denouncing them as incitement to hatred and anti-Semitism. Spain's stance on Israel has long been contentious, with the country often viewed as one of the most anti-Israeli in Europe, alongside Norway and Ireland.