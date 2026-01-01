Deadly explosion at Swiss ski resort during New Year’s celebrations

New Year celebrations turned tragic overnight at the luxury ski resort of Crans-Montana in Switzerland’s Valais canton, where an explosion followed by a major fire tore through a popular bar, leaving several people dead and 100 people injured authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at Le Constellation, a bar housed in a two-story building in the heart of the resort.

Valais cantonal police said one or more explosions of unknown origin ripped through the venue before flames engulfed the structure. Police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathon confirmed a preliminary toll of multiple fatalities and injuries. Police sources told Swiss media their has dozens of deaths.

Videos circulating on social media showed intense flames consuming the building as crowds who had been celebrating New Year’s Eve gathered outside in panic. Emergency responders, including firefighters, paramedics, and police, rushed to the scene, while helicopters operated by Air-Glaciers were deployed to evacuate the wounded and assist in securing the area.

Authorities have established a hotline for families seeking information about loved ones who may have been at the bar. A press briefing is scheduled for later Thursday morning to provide updated casualty figures and details on the investigation.

Officials said the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. An inquiry is underway to establish what triggered the blast and fire, which cast a dark shadow over the start of the new year in one of the Swiss Alps’ most renowned destinations.