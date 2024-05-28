Denmark’s parliament rejects proposal to recognize Palestinian state

Denmark’s parliament has voted down a bill proposing the recognition of a Palestinian state, citing the lack of necessary preconditions for such recognition.

The bill, initially introduced in late February by four left-wing parties, faced substantial opposition.

i24NEWS

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen had previously articulated the government's stance during a parliamentary debate in April. "We cannot recognize an independent Palestinian state, for the sole reason that the preconditions are not really there," Rasmussen stated.

He emphasized that while the government could not support the resolution at present, there was hope for a future where such recognition might be possible. Rasmussen was not present for the vote on Tuesday.

The parliamentary decision in Denmark stands in contrast to recent actions taken by other European countries.

On the same day as Denmark's vote, Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state.