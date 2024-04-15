Diplomatic pressure mounts on Israel to de-escalate with Iran

As Israel weighs its response to Iran's unprecedented direct attack on Saturday night, the international community is calling on Jerusalem to resist military action in order to defuse the situation in the Middle East.

Jerusalem's allies have urged it to take the decisive thwarting of the aerial assault as a "defensive victory," while Russia and Iran say it's on Israel to de-escalate.

At an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council called by Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare address to the member states. "The Middle East is on the brink. The people of the region are facing a real danger of a devastating, full-scale conflict. Now is the time for maximum restraint," said Guterres at the start of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Iran's ambassador to the UN Saeid Iravani told the Security Council that Israel has been shielded for too long from taking responsibility for the war in Gaza, blaming the United States. "Why have they denied Iran the inherent right to self-defense against the Israeli armed attack on our diplomatic premises, at the same time they shamefully justify the Israeli massacre and genocide against the defenseless Palestinian people under the pretext of self-defense."

In an interview with Sky News, Iravani said that Israel knows what a second Iranian retaliation would look like, calling it the "most decisive."

"The mask is off," said Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, saying that Iran is no longer hiding behind "deniability" while funding and arming its terror proxies. Erdan went on to criticize the world body for assuming that Iran is interested in de-escalation.

Russia, which had condemned the alleged Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic office in Damascus on April 1, defended Tehran's claims that their response Saturday was in self-defense. On Monday, the Kremlin said that it was "extremely concerned about the escalation of tensions in the region," and called on "all countries in the Middle East to show restraint."

Israel's allies, including those that took part in thwarting the attack on Saturday, have communicated to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he should resist a counter-attack.

While calling the attack "massive," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron told Sky News, "If you're sitting in Israel this morning you're thinking, quite rightly, 'We have every right to respond to this.' And they do. But we are urging that they shouldn't escalate."

He went on to characterize the attack as a "double failure," as the hundreds of uncrewed aerial vehicles and missiles failed to reach their targets, and in carrying it out Iran had "revealed to the world that they are the malign influence in the region."

Cameron mentioned that the focus should be turned back to Hamas, which refused the latest ceasefire proposal, and said that Israel should think with its "head as well as heart."

British Royal Armed Forces helped intercept a number of UAVs launched from Iran before they reached Israeli territory on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Iranian regime had brought the region to the "brink of the abyss." On Israel's likely response, Baerbock said, "The right to self-defense means defense against an attack. Retaliation is not a category in international law."

She went on to say that Israel should secure the "defensive victory" it scored against Iran with diplomatic means. The German Foreign Minister said she had spoken to her Iranian counterpart to warn Tehran not to further escalate.

The EU's foreign policy chief also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian late Sunday, and on Monday Borrell told Spanish radio that "We're on the edge of the cliff and we have to move away from it."

The EU, which had issued a statement condemning Iran for the attack, was said to be considering additional sanctions. However, Borrell said despite the sanctions, the EU should have the best possible relations with Iran. "It's in everyone's interest that Iran does not become a nuclear power and that the Middle East is pacified," he said.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would be speaking to Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday, saying Israel should aim to isolate Iran rather than further escalate. “We are all worried about a possible escalation,” Macron told BFM TV.