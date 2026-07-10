Does Marine Le Pen's conviction end her dream of the presidency? The far-right faces its toughest test

The leader of the far-right "National Rally" party, Marine Le Pen, has settled the debate regarding the 2027 French presidential elections, after announcing her desire to run for the presidency. This despite the Paris Court of Appeal upholding her conviction in a case of embezzling European funds.

Le Pen confirmed that she would file an appeal before the Court of Cassation, stating that the court's decision would not prevent her from launching her election campaign. The move also aims to shut the door on any discussion within the party about the possibility of replacing her with the young party leader Jordan Bardella.

Continuous condemnation, but the road to the presidency has not been closed

Despite the conviction being upheld, the ruling reduced the penalties in a way that practically allows Le Pen to run in the elections in April 2027. The court considered that the period of electoral ineligibility has expired by counting the duration of the sentence from its initial issuance in March 2025.

The court also sentenced Le Pen to three years in prison, including one year to be served under electronic surveillance, in addition to a financial fine. However, an appeal before the Court of Cassation may result in the suspension of the sentence until a final ruling is issued, which gives her the opportunity to continue her political activity during the coming period.

Blocking Bardella's path

Le Pen's announcement of her candidacy also came amid increasing discussions within far-right circles about the possibility of putting forward party leader Jordan Bardella as a presidential candidate.

In recent months, Bardella has strengthened his position within the party and achieved remarkable media presence. Some opinion polls have even shown him surpassing Le Pen in first-round voting intentions, fueling speculation about the actual transfer of the party's leadership to a new generation.

However, Le Pen made sure to emphasize that Bardella would be her partner in the campaign, and even went so far as to announce that he would be her nominee for prime minister if she reached the Élysée Palace, in a message aimed at containing any internal division.

Party cohesion and testing voter confidence

Despite the attempts by the National Rally leadership to project a united front, observers believe that the judicial conviction may undermine the party's efforts to attract new voters beyond its traditional base.

The party, which has worked in recent years to improve its image and lessen its historical legacy associated with extremism and racism, now faces a new challenge in defending its leader, who has been convicted in a case related to the misuse of public funds. The continued prominence of Bardella in the political scene may also keep questions about the future leadership of the party alive, even if this discussion is temporarily postponed.

Racist slogans reignite the debate over the far right

Coinciding with judicial developments, the "National Rally" party returned to the center of controversy after videos circulated in several French regions showing young men chanting racist slogans, including the phrase: "Marine to power, and Arabs to the slaughterhouse."

The videos sparked angry reactions from left-wing parties and anti-racism organizations, while the public prosecutor launched investigations against a number of participants on charges of inciting racial hatred.

On the other hand, Le Pen was quick to distance herself from those chants, stressing that they are "rejected and unacceptable," and denied any responsibility of her party for them.

Electoral challenges beyond the judiciary

Analysts believe that the real battle facing Le Pen is no longer limited to overcoming legal obstacles, but also includes maintaining her party's cohesion, containing the undeclared competition with Bardella, and convincing a broader segment of voters that the "National Rally" has become a party capable of governing.

On the other hand, rival parties might exploit the judicial conviction and the renewed controversy over racist rhetoric to weaken the far-right’s chances of attracting centrist votes in the second round of elections—an element that previously prevented Le Pen from reaching the presidency in past contests.