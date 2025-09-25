Drones shut down second Danish airport in one week

Recommended -

Denmark's Aalborg airport, used for commercial and military flights, was closed due to drones in its airspace, police said early on Thursday, just two days after the country's main Copenhagen airport was closed over drone sightings that raised European security concerns.

The closure of Aalborg airport also affected Denmark's armed forces because it is used as a military base, police added. The Danish armed forces said they were assisting local and national police with the investigation, but declined to comment further.

Danish national police said the drones left the Aalborg area after a few hours. They said the drones followed a similar pattern to those seen at Copenhagen airport just a few days earlier. Authorities in Norway also shut the airspace at Oslo airport for three hours on Monday evening after a drone was seen.

Norwegian and Danish authorities are in close contact over the Copenhagen and Oslo incidents on Monday, but their investigation has not yet established a connection, Norway's foreign minister said on Wednesday. Northern Jutland police said they could not specify the type of drones from Thursday's attack or whether they were the same as the ones flying over Copenhagen airport on Monday.

Northern Jutland police later said that efforts to take down the drones had been unsuccessful. "It is too early to say what the goal of the drones is and who is the actor behind," a police official said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the drones that halted flights at Copenhagen airport were part of a "pattern of persistent contestation at our borders."

Denmark called it the most serious attack on its critical infrastructure, linking it to a series of suspected Russian drone invasions and other disruptions across Europe. Russia’s ambassador to Denmark said on Tuesday that suspicions of Russian involvement in the Copenhagen airport incident were ungrounded.