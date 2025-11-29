Dublin to rename Chaim Herzog Park in a move slammed as attempt to erase Jewish history

Citing the Gaza war, Dublin city council voted to rename a park honoring Israel's sixth president, the Irish-born Chaim Herzog, in further manifestation of anti-Israel sentiment in the country.

While a new name is yet to be chosen, reports cite efforts by pro-Palestinian activists to change it to the "Free Palestine Park."

Former Irish justice minister Alan Shatter harshly criticized the vote, charging that “Dublin City Council has now gone full on Nazi & a committee of the Council has determined it should erase Jewish/Irish history. Herzog Park in Rathgar is named after Chaim Herzog, Israel's 6th President, brought up in Dublin by his father, Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog, a friend of Eamon De Valera, who was Chief Rabbi of Ireland & Israel’s first Chief Rabbi... Some councillors want the Park renamed ‘Free Palestine Park."

The Jewish Representative Council of Ireland issued a statement regarding the renaming of Herzog Park.

"It sends a hurtful and isolating message to a small minority community that has contributed to Ireland for centuries. We call on Dublin City Councillors to reject this motion. The removal of the Herzog name from this park would be widely understood as an attempt to erase our Irish Jewish history."

A virtuoso diplomat and an intellectual giant, Herzog had served in a variety of roles throughout his storied career, including a memorable stint as the ambassador to the United Nations, where in 1975 he delivered a speech condemning the Soviet-engineered resolution to brand Zionism as a form of racism. The address is now regarded as a classic, along with the oration from the same session by the U.S. Ambassador Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar slammed the decision, saying that Ireland's "antisemitic and anti-Israel obsession is sickening."